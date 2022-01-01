Mac and cheese in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Copper House Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|Kids Mac + Cheese
|$8.00
|Buffalo Chicken Mac + Cheese
|$19.00
gemelli pasta, four-cheese blend, chicken,
applewood bacon, parmesan breadcrumb crust
More about Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham
Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham
200 5th Ave, Waltham
|Nashville Chicken Mac and Cheese
|$17.95
Cheddar Mac / Blended With Pimento Cheese / Buffalo Chicken / Toasted Cornbread Crumble
|Kid's Mac and Cheese Meal
|$11.95
French Fries, Apple Slices or Tater Tots / Drink