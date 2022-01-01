Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Waltham restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Watch City Grill
573 Main Street, Waltham
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.99
Delicious mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
More about Watch City Grill
Paisano Restaurant
221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham
No reviews yet
Kids Mozzarella sticks with fries
$8.99
More about Paisano Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham
Pies
Cheeseburgers
Cucumber Salad
Tuna Sandwiches
Sorbet
Chicken Fajitas
California Burgers
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
More near Waltham to explore
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston