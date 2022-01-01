Mushroom burgers in Waltham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waltham restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER - Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Worcestershire Mayo$5.50
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER - Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Worcestershire Mayo
More about Cafe Services
NexDine image

 

NexDine

275 Wyman Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
Our House Burger Patty, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Baby Spinach, Sunny Side Egg, Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
More about NexDine
Copper House Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Mushroom Truffle Burger$17.00
sautéed mushrooms, truffle oil, Grüyére cheese, arugula, garlic aioli
More about Copper House Tavern
NexDine image

 

NexDine

175 Wyman Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
Our House Burger Patty, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Baby Spinach, Sunny Side Egg, Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
More about NexDine
Restaurant banner

 

Watch City Grill

573 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Cheddar Burger$10.99
Char grilled burger, mushrooms, cheddar cheese & caramelized onions.
More about Watch City Grill

