Mushroom burgers in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER - Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Worcestershire Mayo
|$5.50
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER - Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Worcestershire Mayo
More about NexDine
NexDine
275 Wyman Street, Waltham
|MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
Our House Burger Patty, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Baby Spinach, Sunny Side Egg, Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun
More about Copper House Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|*Mushroom Truffle Burger
|$17.00
sautéed mushrooms, truffle oil, Grüyére cheese, arugula, garlic aioli
More about NexDine
NexDine
175 Wyman Street, Waltham
|MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
Our House Burger Patty, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Baby Spinach, Sunny Side Egg, Truffle Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun