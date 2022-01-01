Nachos in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve nachos
Tempo
474 Moody St, Waltham
|TRAY Pork Nachos (GF)
|$19.00
|BOWL Pork Nachos (GF)
|$14.00
Painted Burro
99 Third Ave, Waltham
|Nachos Con Chorizo De La Casa
|$15.00
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, tres quesos, pork charro beans, cabbage and jalapeño slaw, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, baja and chipotle mayo.
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|Rancheros Nachos
Layered with melted cheese, ranchero chili, topped with jalapenos, chopped scallions, served with tomatillo guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream.
Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham
200 5th Ave, Waltham
|Caribbean Nachos
|$9.95
Crispy plantains / Valentina Crema / Black bean salsa / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro
Tessie's Bar & Kitchen
841 Main St, Waltham
|Sheet Pan Nachos
|$13.95
house tortillas, melted cheese, jalapenos, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guac
Paisano Restaurant
221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham
|Paisano Nachos
|$11.50
Warm corn tortilla chips w/ a choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo, chicken, nacho cheese, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.
|Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy fresh warm corn tortilla chips with nacho cheese. Refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.