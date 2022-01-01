Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve nachos

Tempo

474 Moody St, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
TRAY Pork Nachos (GF)$19.00
BOWL Pork Nachos (GF)$14.00
More about Tempo
Painted Burro

99 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Con Chorizo De La Casa$15.00
corn tortilla chips, chorizo, tres quesos, pork charro beans, cabbage and jalapeño slaw, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, baja and chipotle mayo.
More about Painted Burro
Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rancheros Nachos
Layered with melted cheese, ranchero chili, topped with jalapenos, chopped scallions, served with tomatillo guacamole, salsa fresca and sour cream.
More about Copper House Tavern
Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham

200 5th Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caribbean Nachos$9.95
Crispy plantains / Valentina Crema / Black bean salsa / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro
More about Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham
Tessie's Bar & Kitchen

841 Main St, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sheet Pan Nachos$13.95
house tortillas, melted cheese, jalapenos, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guac
More about Tessie's Bar & Kitchen
Paisano Restaurant

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Paisano Nachos$11.50
Warm corn tortilla chips w/ a choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo, chicken, nacho cheese, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.
Nachos$9.99
Crispy fresh warm corn tortilla chips with nacho cheese. Refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos.
More about Paisano Restaurant

