Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodles Bowl with Chicken or Shrimp$7.25
Drunken Noodles Bowl with Chicken or Shrimp
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Pho Noodle Bowl - Rice Noodles, Beef Tender, Shaved Onion, Shaved Carrots, Black Garlic Mushroom, Snap Peas, Sesame, Scallions, Topped with Trio of Fresh Herbs- Thai Basil, Cilantro, & Mint$7.95
Beef Pho Noodle Bowl - Rice Noodles, Beef Tender, Shaved Onion, Shaved Carrots, Black Garlic Mushroom, Snap Peas, Sesame, Scallions, Topped with Trio of Fresh Herbs- Thai Basil, Cilantro, & Mint
More about Cafe Services

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Chicken Rolls

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Turkey Clubs

Carbonara

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Tacos

Chicken Pasta

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (505 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston