Octopus in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Vinotta Restaurant

361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus*$26.00
Red Pepper, capers, sweet potato, paprika
More about Vinotta Restaurant
Item pic

 

Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Waltham

240 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED OCTOPUS$17.00
Grilled octopus, chorizo chimichurri, pan roasted baby potatoes, arugula, corn & tomato salad
**Gluten free, dairy free""
**Allium & Nightshade allergy**
More about Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Waltham

