Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pastries in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Pastries
Waltham restaurants that serve pastries
FRENCH FRIES
Tempo - Waltham
474 Moody St, Waltham
Avg 4.2
(1326 reviews)
WARM Pear & Almond Puff Pastry Tart
$10.00
More about Tempo - Waltham
Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
900 Winter Street, Waltham
No reviews yet
Mini Pastry Trio Cheese, Cherry, Blueberry
Mini Pastry Trio Cheese, Cherry, Blueberry
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham
Steak Frites
Burritos
Veggie Salad
Lobsters
Avocado Toast
Chef Salad
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Chicken Piccata
More near Waltham to explore
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(677 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(121 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(363 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(206 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2284 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(177 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston