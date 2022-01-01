Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham

200 5th Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nashville Hot Pretzel Bite$11.95
Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in Nashville hot seasoning, finished in the oven and served with ranch dressing.
Jalapeno Lime Pretzel Bite$11.95
Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in jalapeno lime pilsner seasoning, finished in the oven and served with ranch dressing.
More about Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Mustard Pretzel Bites$1.25
Sabra Classic Hummus with Pretzels$2.90
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel, Thin & Crispy Pretzel Chips$2.49
Barkthins, Dark Chocolate Pretzel$5.49
Soft Pretzel Bites$7.89
Locally crafted Soft Pretzel Bites from our Friends at ES Provisions. Served with a Whole Grain Mustard Dipping Sauce.
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sabra Classic Hummus with Pretzels$2.90
Snyders 100 Calorie Pack Pretzel Stix$0.50
Hershey's Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels$3.85
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Tessie's Bar & Kitchen

841 Main St, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SOFT PRETZELS$12.95
served with honey mustard and Guinness cheese sauce
More about Tessie's Bar & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Risotto

Quesadillas

Goat Cheese Salad

Beef Steaks

Mediterranean Salad

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston