Pretzels in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve pretzels
Project X Pizza - CFH - Waltham
200 5th Ave, Waltham
|Nashville Hot Pretzel Bite
|$11.95
Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in Nashville hot seasoning, finished in the oven and served with ranch dressing.
|Jalapeno Lime Pretzel Bite
|$11.95
Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in jalapeno lime pilsner seasoning, finished in the oven and served with ranch dressing.
Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Honey Mustard Pretzel Bites
|$1.25
|Sabra Classic Hummus with Pretzels
|$2.90
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Pretzel, Thin & Crispy Pretzel Chips
|$2.49
|Barkthins, Dark Chocolate Pretzel
|$5.49
|Soft Pretzel Bites
|$7.89
Locally crafted Soft Pretzel Bites from our Friends at ES Provisions. Served with a Whole Grain Mustard Dipping Sauce.
Cafe Services
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Sabra Classic Hummus with Pretzels
|$2.90
|Snyders 100 Calorie Pack Pretzel Stix
|$0.50
|Hershey's Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels
|$3.85