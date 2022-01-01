Quinoa salad in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Roasted Vegetable Salad with Quinoa, Baby Spinach, Grilled Onions, Roasted Peppers, Carrots, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, and Cukes
|$4.90
Cafe Services
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Black N' Blue Salad with Mixed Greens, Blackened Steak, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese, Croutons, Pepitas, Hard Boiled Eggs, & Ranch Dressing
|$7.25
