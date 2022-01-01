Ravioli in Waltham

Vinotta Restaurant

361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Old Fashioned Ravioli$27.00
Handmade cheese ravioli, meatball, sausage, spinach, tomato basil sauce
More about Vinotta Restaurant
Handmade Four-Cheese Ravioli image

 

Sweet Basil on Moody

469 Moody St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Handmade Four-Cheese Ravioli$23.00
in our basil marinara.
More about Sweet Basil on Moody

