Rice bowls in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve rice bowls
Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|$7.25
Harvest Power Bowl - Baby Arugula, Sweet Potatoes, Butternut Squash, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Green Beans, Carrots, Edamame, Wild Rice, Broccoli Goat Cheese, w/ Balsamic Glaze & Protein Choice - Steak, Salmon or Tofu
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|Korean Chicken Rice Bowl
|$19.00
jasmine rice, red peppers, onions, edamame, green beans, tossed in a sweet + spicy sauce, topped with sesame seeds + fried egg
Cafe Services
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Thai Curry Shrimp or Tofu Bowl - Herb Coconut Rice with Crunchy Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumbers, Celery, Scallions, & Thai Basil
|$7.25
Thai Green Curry Shrimp or Tofu Bowl - Creamy Herb Coconut Rice with Crunchy Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumbers, Celery, Scallions, & Thai Basil