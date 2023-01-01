Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve rice noodles

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Singapore Rice Noodle Stir Fry$7.29
Shredded Carrots, Onions, Peppers, Snow Peas with Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu and Choice of Sauce
More about Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Mexican Veggie Power Bowl$6.99
Roasted Vegetables, Fresh Pico, Guacamole, Barley, Baby Kale and Romain. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Singapore Rice Noodle Stir Fry$7.29
Shredded Carrots, Onions, Peppers, Snow Peas with Asian Curry Sauce
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Steak Tip Salad

Grilled Chicken

Asian Salad

Fried Rice

Turkey Bacon

Mushroom Burgers

Sirloin Steaks

Cappuccino

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (109 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (159 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2174 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston