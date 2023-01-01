Rice noodles in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Singapore Rice Noodle Stir Fry
|$7.29
Shredded Carrots, Onions, Peppers, Snow Peas with Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Tofu and Choice of Sauce
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Roasted Mexican Veggie Power Bowl
|$6.99
Roasted Vegetables, Fresh Pico, Guacamole, Barley, Baby Kale and Romain. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
|Singapore Rice Noodle Stir Fry
|$7.29
Shredded Carrots, Onions, Peppers, Snow Peas with Asian Curry Sauce