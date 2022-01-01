Risotto in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve risotto
More about Tempo
FRENCH FRIES
Tempo
474 Moody St, Waltham
|Mushroom Risotto (GF)
|$21.00
|Flat Iron & Shrimp Risotto (GF)
|$30.00
More about Vinotta Restaurant
Vinotta Restaurant
361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM
|Risotto Porcini
|$29.00
Chanterelle & porcini mushrooms, white wine, white truffle butter, fresh black truffle (GF!)
|Risotto Marechiaro*
|$29.00
Shrimp, scallops, asparagus, mascarpone cheese, vodka-tomato pink sauce
|Salmon & Risotto*
|$30.00
Alaskan salmon, lemon-saffron sauce, porcini-spinach risotto
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
Sweet Basil on Moody
469 Moody St, Waltham
|Risotto Special
|$14.00
Risotto of the Day
|Entree Risotto
|$22.00
Risotto of the Day
|Risotto Special
|$14.00
See our online menu for details https://www.sweetbasilneedham.com/waltham-menu