Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve risotto

Tempo image

FRENCH FRIES

Tempo

474 Moody St, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Risotto (GF)$21.00
Flat Iron & Shrimp Risotto (GF)$30.00
More about Tempo
Item pic

 

Vinotta Restaurant

361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto Porcini$29.00
Chanterelle & porcini mushrooms, white wine, white truffle butter, fresh black truffle (GF!)
Risotto Marechiaro*$29.00
Shrimp, scallops, asparagus, mascarpone cheese, vodka-tomato pink sauce
Salmon & Risotto*$30.00
Alaskan salmon, lemon-saffron sauce, porcini-spinach risotto
More about Vinotta Restaurant
Sweet Basil on Moody image

 

Sweet Basil on Moody

469 Moody St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto Special$14.00
Risotto of the Day
Entree Risotto$22.00
Risotto of the Day
Risotto Special$14.00
See our online menu for details https://www.sweetbasilneedham.com/waltham-menu
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham image

 

Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham

482 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto Di Pesce$28.00
Porcini Risotto$24.00
More about Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Croissants

Pork Chops

Cake

Grits

Chicken Parmesan

Chocolate Cake

French Fries

Fajitas

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston