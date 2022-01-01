Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Waltham

Waltham restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harvest Power Bowl - Baby Arugula, Sweet Potatoes, Butternut Squash, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Green Beans, Carrots, Edamame, Wild Rice, Broccoli Goat Cheese, w/ Balsamic Glaze & Protein Choice - Steak, Salmon or Tofu$7.25
Harvest Power Bowl - Baby Arugula, Sweet Potatoes, Butternut Squash, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Green Beans, Carrots, Edamame, Wild Rice, Broccoli Goat Cheese, w/ Balsamic Glaze & Protein Choice - Steak, Salmon or Tofu
More about Cafe Services
Tempo image

FRENCH FRIES

Tempo

474 Moody St, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon (GF)$27.00
Tuna & Salmon Tartare (AGF)$14.00
More about Tempo
Item pic

 

Vinotta Restaurant

361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon & Risotto*$30.00
Alaskan salmon, lemon-saffron sauce, porcini-spinach risotto
More about Vinotta Restaurant
Stazione Di Federal image

 

Stazione Di Federal

123 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmone$28.00
Grilled Salmon with Basil Cherry Tomato Sauce and Broccolini
More about Stazione Di Federal
Copper House Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Copper House Tavern

380 Winter Street, Waltham

Avg 3.7 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon & Quinoa$19.00
Brown rice, butternut squash, greens, tomatoes, cranberries, maple cider Dijon vinaigrette
Pan Seared Salmon$24.00
sweet corn + pea risotto, herb pesto drizzle
Salmon Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled salmon, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, black beans, grilled corn, blue cheese crumbles, tortilla, strips, chipotle ranch dressing
More about Copper House Tavern
The Federal image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Federal

74 Tower Road, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$29.00
Mashed Potatoes, Broccolini & Pinot Noir Sauce
More about The Federal

