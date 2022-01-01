Salmon in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve salmon
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Harvest Power Bowl - Baby Arugula, Sweet Potatoes, Butternut Squash, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Green Beans, Carrots, Edamame, Wild Rice, Broccoli Goat Cheese, w/ Balsamic Glaze & Protein Choice - Steak, Salmon or Tofu
|$7.25
Harvest Power Bowl - Baby Arugula, Sweet Potatoes, Butternut Squash, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Green Beans, Carrots, Edamame, Wild Rice, Broccoli Goat Cheese, w/ Balsamic Glaze & Protein Choice - Steak, Salmon or Tofu
More about Tempo
FRENCH FRIES
Tempo
474 Moody St, Waltham
|Pan Seared Salmon (GF)
|$27.00
|Tuna & Salmon Tartare (AGF)
|$14.00
More about Vinotta Restaurant
Vinotta Restaurant
361 MOODY STREET, WALTHAM
|Salmon & Risotto*
|$30.00
Alaskan salmon, lemon-saffron sauce, porcini-spinach risotto
More about Stazione Di Federal
Stazione Di Federal
123 Moody Street, Waltham
|Salmone
|$28.00
Grilled Salmon with Basil Cherry Tomato Sauce and Broccolini
More about Copper House Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper House Tavern
380 Winter Street, Waltham
|Grilled Salmon & Quinoa
|$19.00
Brown rice, butternut squash, greens, tomatoes, cranberries, maple cider Dijon vinaigrette
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$24.00
sweet corn + pea risotto, herb pesto drizzle
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$19.00
Grilled salmon, avocado, hardboiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, black beans, grilled corn, blue cheese crumbles, tortilla, strips, chipotle ranch dressing