Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Seaweed salad in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Seaweed Salad
Waltham restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Waltham WakuWaku
456 Moody Street, Waltham
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$6.00
More about Waltham WakuWaku
Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
900 Winter Street, Waltham
No reviews yet
Hawaiian POKÉ Bowls- Choice of Protein Served with Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Edamame, and Mango. Choice of Rice or Quinoa
$9.29
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham
Lobster Rolls
Corn Chowder
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Blt Sandwiches
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Scampi
Cheeseburgers
Egg Sandwiches
More near Waltham to explore
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
Lincoln
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(740 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(80 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(142 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2593 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(213 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston