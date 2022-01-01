Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Skirt steaks in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Skirt Steaks
Waltham restaurants that serve skirt steaks
Stazione Di Federal
123 Moody Street, Waltham
No reviews yet
Prime Skirt Steak
$39.00
Parmesan Polenta, Broccolini & Red Wine Shallot Butter
More about Stazione Di Federal
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Federal
74 Tower Road, Waltham
Avg 4.4
(496 reviews)
Skirt Steak Frites
$38.00
Garlic Butter & Parm French Fries
More about The Federal
Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham
Peanut Butter Cookies
Mixed Green Salad
Whoopie Pies
Veggie Salad
California Burgers
Steak Fajitas
Risotto
Italian Sandwiches
More near Waltham to explore
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(505 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1604 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston