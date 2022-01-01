Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Stazione Di Federal image

 

Stazione Di Federal

123 Moody Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Skirt Steak$39.00
Parmesan Polenta, Broccolini & Red Wine Shallot Butter
More about Stazione Di Federal
The Federal image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Federal

74 Tower Road, Waltham

Avg 4.4 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Frites$38.00
Garlic Butter & Parm French Fries
More about The Federal

