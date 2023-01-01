Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spinach and artichoke dip in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Waltham restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
FRENCH FRIES
Tempo - Waltham
474 Moody St, Waltham
Avg 4.2
(1326 reviews)
Mushroom Flatbread
$14.00
More about Tempo - Waltham
Tessie's Bar And Kitchen Waltham
841 Main St, Waltham
No reviews yet
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$11.95
served with fresh pita chips.
More about Tessie's Bar And Kitchen Waltham
