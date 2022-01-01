Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Vegetable Salad with Quinoa, Baby Spinach, Grilled Onions, Roasted Peppers, Carrots, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, and Cukes$4.90
Roasted Vegetable Salad with Quinoa, Baby Spinach, Grilled Onions, Roasted Peppers, Carrots, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, and Cukes
More about Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Summer Roasted Vegetable and Cous Cous Bowl - Spinach Base, Roasted Zucchini, Sweet Corn, Roasted Sweet Potato, Roasted Onions, Roasted Peppers, Cous Cous Salad, Feta, Dried Cranberries, Pepitas, Croutons, & House Strawberry Vinaigrette$7.50
Summer Roasted Vegetable and Cous Cous Bowl - Spinach Base, Roasted Zucchini, Sweet Corn, Roasted Sweet Potato, Roasted Onions, Roasted Peppers, Cous Cous Salad, Feta, Dried Cranberries, Pepitas, Croutons, & House Strawberry Vinaigrette
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Vegetable Soup

Buffalo Wings

Fajitas

Minestrone Soup

Avocado Toast

Ravioli

Chicken Pasta

Mixed Green Salad

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1649 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston