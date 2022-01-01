Spinach salad in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Roasted Vegetable Salad with Quinoa, Baby Spinach, Grilled Onions, Roasted Peppers, Carrots, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, and Cukes
|$4.90
Roasted Vegetable Salad with Quinoa, Baby Spinach, Grilled Onions, Roasted Peppers, Carrots, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, and Cukes
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Summer Roasted Vegetable and Cous Cous Bowl - Spinach Base, Roasted Zucchini, Sweet Corn, Roasted Sweet Potato, Roasted Onions, Roasted Peppers, Cous Cous Salad, Feta, Dried Cranberries, Pepitas, Croutons, & House Strawberry Vinaigrette
|$7.50
Summer Roasted Vegetable and Cous Cous Bowl - Spinach Base, Roasted Zucchini, Sweet Corn, Roasted Sweet Potato, Roasted Onions, Roasted Peppers, Cous Cous Salad, Feta, Dried Cranberries, Pepitas, Croutons, & House Strawberry Vinaigrette