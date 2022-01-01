Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Sweet Basil on Moody image

 

Sweet Basil on Moody

469 Moody St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$18.00
More about Sweet Basil on Moody
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham image

 

Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham

1075 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak and Cheese Sandwich$8.50
Brandt Beef, Peppers, Onions & Cheese
More about Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Hummus

Chicken Sandwiches

Mussels

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Steak Tacos

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1633 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston