Tacos in Waltham

Craft Food Halls
200 Smith Street, Waltham
|Bacon and Egg Taco
|$5.95
Torched Corn Tortilla / Scrambled Eggs / Avocado / Bacon / Shredded Cheese / Sriracha / Cilantro Lime Aioli
Painted Burro
99 Third Ave, Waltham
|Pork Taco
|$7.50
tomatillo salsa verde, honeycrisp apple salsa, crema mexicana, cotija, flour tortilla
|Short Rib Taco
|$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas,
poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
|Fried Chicken Taco
|$7.00
napa cabbage + pickle slaw, avocado + lime ranch dressing
Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham
200 5th Ave, Waltham
|Cilantro Shrimp Tacos (2 Tacos)
|$12.50
White Corn Tortilla/ Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa/ Garlic Chili Aioli/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
|Caribbean Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)
|$10.95
White Corn Tortilla / 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Sweet Pineapple Fire Sauce/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
|Achoite BBQ Chicken Tacos (2 Tacos)
|$11.50
White Corn Tortilla / BBQ Chicken / Mango Salsa / Valentina sauce / Fried Onions / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro
Paisano Restaurant
221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham
|Tex-Mex Tacos
|$3.99
Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo or chicken. With cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Tacos Mexicanos
|$2.99
Two soft corn tortillas with a choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo, or chicken. Cilantro and onions.