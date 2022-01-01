Tacos in Waltham

Waltham restaurants that serve tacos

Craft Food Halls

200 Smith Street, Waltham

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon and Egg Taco$5.95
Torched Corn Tortilla / Scrambled Eggs / Avocado / Bacon / Shredded Cheese / Sriracha / Cilantro Lime Aioli
More about Craft Food Halls
Painted Burro

99 Third Ave, Waltham

TakeoutDelivery
Pork Taco$7.50
tomatillo salsa verde, honeycrisp apple salsa, crema mexicana, cotija, flour tortilla
Short Rib Taco$8.00
crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas,
poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija
Fried Chicken Taco$7.00
napa cabbage + pickle slaw, avocado + lime ranch dressing
More about Painted Burro
Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham

200 5th Ave, Waltham

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cilantro Shrimp Tacos (2 Tacos)$12.50
White Corn Tortilla/ Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa/ Garlic Chili Aioli/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Caribbean Pork Tacos (2 Tacos)$10.95
White Corn Tortilla / 12 Hour Sous Vide Pulled Pork / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Sweet Pineapple Fire Sauce/ Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
Achoite BBQ Chicken Tacos (2 Tacos)$11.50
White Corn Tortilla / BBQ Chicken / Mango Salsa / Valentina sauce / Fried Onions / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro
More about Sousviderie - CFH - Waltham
Paisano Restaurant

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham

TakeoutFast Pay
Tex-Mex Tacos$3.99
Choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo or chicken. With cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Tacos Mexicanos$2.99
Two soft corn tortillas with a choice of asada, carnitas, pastor, chorizo, or chicken. Cilantro and onions.
More about Paisano Restaurant

