Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve tarts

Tempo image

FRENCH FRIES

Tempo - Waltham

474 Moody St, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WARM Pear & Almond Puff Pastry Tart$10.00
More about Tempo - Waltham
Item pic

 

Domenic's - Waltham, MA

987 MAIN ST,, WALTHAM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Tart$9.00
Tart Shell, Custard, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
More about Domenic's - Waltham, MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Ravioli

Veal Parmesan

Tostadas

Antipasto Salad

Steak Frites

Veggie Quesadillas

Turkey Wraps

Nachos

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (363 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2284 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston