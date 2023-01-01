Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tarts in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Tarts
Waltham restaurants that serve tarts
FRENCH FRIES
Tempo - Waltham
474 Moody St, Waltham
Avg 4.2
(1326 reviews)
WARM Pear & Almond Puff Pastry Tart
$10.00
More about Tempo - Waltham
Domenic's - Waltham, MA
987 MAIN ST,, WALTHAM
No reviews yet
Fruit Tart
$9.00
Tart Shell, Custard, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
More about Domenic's - Waltham, MA
