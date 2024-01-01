Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Verduras Asadas Torta (“verduras asadas” means grilled vegetables sandwich)$4.99
Black Bean Spread with Roasted Bell Peppers, lime juice, zucchini, summer squash, red onions, on ciabatta bread with pepper jack cheese
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
Consumer pic

 

Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortas$16.99
Mexican style sandwich made with beans, mayonnaise, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeno peppers with a choice of pastor, carnitas, lengua, asada or chicken served with fries.
More about Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Clams

Chicken Burritos

Hummus

Cheesecake

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Brulee

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Lincoln

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (722 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2515 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston