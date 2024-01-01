Tortas in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve tortas
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Verduras Asadas Torta (“verduras asadas” means grilled vegetables sandwich)
|$4.99
Black Bean Spread with Roasted Bell Peppers, lime juice, zucchini, summer squash, red onions, on ciabatta bread with pepper jack cheese
More about Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453
Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453
221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham
|Tortas
|$16.99
Mexican style sandwich made with beans, mayonnaise, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeno peppers with a choice of pastor, carnitas, lengua, asada or chicken served with fries.