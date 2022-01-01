Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tostadas in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Tostadas
Waltham restaurants that serve tostadas
Painted Burro - Waltham
99 Third Ave, Waltham
No reviews yet
Duck Carnitas Tostada
$9.00
More about Painted Burro - Waltham
Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453
221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham
No reviews yet
Tostadas
$3.99
Fried corn tortillas with a choice of guacamole, refried beans or salsa. Garnished with onions, grated cheese.
More about Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453
Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham
Pretzels
Goat Cheese Salad
Shrimp Scampi
Salmon
Veggie Burritos
Pancakes
Kale Salad
Ravioli
More near Waltham to explore
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1852 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston