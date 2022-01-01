Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve tostadas

Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro - Waltham

99 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Carnitas Tostada$9.00
More about Painted Burro - Waltham
Consumer pic

 

Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostadas$3.99
Fried corn tortillas with a choice of guacamole, refried beans or salsa. Garnished with onions, grated cheese.
More about Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Pretzels

Goat Cheese Salad

Shrimp Scampi

Salmon

Veggie Burritos

Pancakes

Kale Salad

Ravioli

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1852 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston