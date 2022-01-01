Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen image

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Tortilla Soup$5.00
REGGIE'S LATIN BROTH BLENDED WITH CORN TORTILLAS, ONIONS, TOMATO, CORN, PEPPERS WITH SALSA ROJA & SCALLIONS
Veggie Minestrone Soup$5.00
SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES & FARO, IN A LIGHT VEGETABLE STOCK WITH FRESH HERBS
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Roots to Rise Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roots to Rise Cafe

75 3rd Ave, Waltham

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle and Vegetable Soup$8.99
tender, slow simmered chicken, sweet carrots, crisp celery, diced onions and al dente mafalda noodles in a handcrafted chicken stock, with a pinch of sea salt
More about Roots to Rise Cafe

