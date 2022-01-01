Vegetable soup in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Veggie Tortilla Soup
|$5.00
REGGIE'S LATIN BROTH BLENDED WITH CORN TORTILLAS, ONIONS, TOMATO, CORN, PEPPERS WITH SALSA ROJA & SCALLIONS
|Veggie Minestrone Soup
|$5.00
SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES & FARO, IN A LIGHT VEGETABLE STOCK WITH FRESH HERBS
Roots to Rise Cafe
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
|Chicken Noodle and Vegetable Soup
|$8.99
tender, slow simmered chicken, sweet carrots, crisp celery, diced onions and al dente mafalda noodles in a handcrafted chicken stock, with a pinch of sea salt