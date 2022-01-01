Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Veggie burgers in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Veggie Burgers
Waltham restaurants that serve veggie burgers
The Village at 81
81 Wyman St, Waltham
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger
$6.00
Veggie Burger with lettuce and tomato
More about The Village at 81
Sebastians Watermill Cafe
800 South Street, Waltham
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger
$6.00
Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings
More about Sebastians Watermill Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham
Salad Bowl
Flan
Spaghetti
Rice Bowls
Beef Steaks
Arugula Salad
Cookies
Shrimp Fajitas
More near Waltham to explore
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
West Newton
No reviews yet
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(574 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1836 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston