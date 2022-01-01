Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled BBQ Pork Burrito - Roasted Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Roast Corn with Cilantro Chipotle Veggie Pasta Salad$7.25
Pulled BBQ Pork Burrito - Roasted Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Roast Corn with Cilantro Chipotle Veggie Pasta Salad
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
Consumer pic

 

Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Enchilada Burrito$11.99
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers dipped in your choice of red, green, or mole sauce. Served with beans.
Veggie Original Burrito$10.99
More about Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Octopus

Lobsters

French Toast

Chimichangas

Fried Rice

Hummus

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston