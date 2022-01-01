Veggie burritos in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
Cafe Services - 208 - Cafe 900
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Pulled BBQ Pork Burrito - Roasted Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Roast Corn with Cilantro Chipotle Veggie Pasta Salad
|$7.25
Pulled BBQ Pork Burrito - Roasted Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Roast Corn with Cilantro Chipotle Veggie Pasta Salad
More about Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453
Paisano Restaurant - 221-223 High St Waltham MA 02453
221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham
|Veggie Enchilada Burrito
|$11.99
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, sauteed onions and peppers dipped in your choice of red, green, or mole sauce. Served with beans.
|Veggie Original Burrito
|$10.99