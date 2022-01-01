Walt's Flavor Crisp Chicken

Catherine Rooney's

We named Catherine Rooney’s after our mothers, Catherine McCoy and Gerry Rooney- Hudecheck; two wonderful Irish women who never had a bad word to say and who went out of their way to make visitors to their homes feel special and welcome.

We carry on the spirit of these two women at Catherine Rooney’s. So relax, enjoy the atmosphere, Irish craic, great food, drinks & entertainment.

