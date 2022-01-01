Go
Walt's Flavor Crisp Chicken

Home town southern cuisine

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

3612 Miller Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

Wing$1.55
Breast$3.50
Roll$0.40
chicken tenders$1.50
corn on cob$1.00
Large mac&cheese$5.50
Corn Bread - sweet$0.80
Leg//Drumstick$1.95
Thigh$2.25
15 piece Bucket$28.85

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3612 Miller Road

Wilmington DE

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

