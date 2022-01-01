Go
Toast

Wamesit Lanes

Wamesit Lanes is the first Luxury Candlepin and Ten Pin Bowling Facility in the World!! Our Award Winning Fire Water Tavern offers a variety of great food and drinks. Dine in, Take-Out and Catering available. With private event rooms, over 60 Arcade Games and 5 State of the Art Indoor Golf Simulators Wamesit Lanes has something for everyone!

434 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quesadillas$12.00
Four Crispy Tortillas with melted Cheese served with shredded Lettuce, Sour Cream and Pico
Classic$12.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion served with choice of Side
Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$10.00
4 Hand-Rolled Wonton Wraps with Shaved Steak, American Cheese and blended Spices served with Sriracha Ketchup
Turkey Club$12.00
Double Decker Roasted Turkey Breast with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo served on your choice of White or Wheat Bread
Rotisserie Chicken Wings$14.00
Basket of 8 Delicious Chicken Wings with a Rotisserie Dry Rub that are Fried to Perfection with your choice of 2 Sauces
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$10.00
BBQ Pulled Pork loaded with American Cheese served on your choice of White or Wheat Bread
Sunrise$14.00
American Cheese, Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion and choice of Side
Totem Pole Pretzels$10.00
6 pcs of Hand-Cut oven Fresh Pretzels served with a Warm Beer Cheese
Buffalo Soldier Wrap$12.00
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, Sliced Tomato & Bleu Cheese dressing
10pc Chicken Bites$10.00
Pieces of Whole White Chicken Breast fried to a golden crisp with Choice of 2 Sauces
See full menu

Location

434 Main St.

Tewksbury MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit281innovation@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Capellini's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ella May’s Country Kitchen & Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston