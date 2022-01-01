Wamesit Lanes
Wamesit Lanes is the first Luxury Candlepin and Ten Pin Bowling Facility in the World!! Our Award Winning Fire Water Tavern offers a variety of great food and drinks. Dine in, Take-Out and Catering available. With private event rooms, over 60 Arcade Games and 5 State of the Art Indoor Golf Simulators Wamesit Lanes has something for everyone!
434 Main St.
Popular Items
Location
434 Main St.
Tewksbury MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
NexDine
Email unit281innovation@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Capellini's Italian Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Ella May’s Country Kitchen & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!