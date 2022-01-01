Go
Wander Pizza Co.

265 Western Ave

Popular Items

Beet Salad$8.00
Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, apple, candied pecan, balsamic vin
Greek Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, banana peppers, kalamatta olives, goat cheese, red onion, greek dressing
CHEESE BREAD$7.00
Wander dough lightly seasoned with rosemary, topped with cheese and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara.
12" Classic Cheese$9.00
BRICK-OVEN PRETZELS$8.00
Four warm pretzels with pub mustard and hot honey for dipping.
12" S.O.B.O$15.00
pepperoni, ricotta, basil, hot honey
BYO 16''$14.00
BYO 12''$9.00
House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber with balsamic vinagrette
16" Classic Cheese$14.00
Location

Augusta ME

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
