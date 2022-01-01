Go
Toast

Wanderlust Wine Company

Come in and enjoy!

610 N I-35

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Family Coppola Tasting Kit (7 Canned Wines)$35.00
7 Canned Wines including: Coppola Diamond 250ml (Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc) and Sofia Coppola 187ml (Rose, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blanc)
Chandon Sparkling Wine - Sweet Star (187ml)$8.00
2017 Spicewood Vineyards Tempranillo (750ml) Double Gold$26.00
2009 Lopez de Haro Gran Reserve (750ml)$22.00
Chandon Sparkling Wine - Dry Rose (187ml)$8.00
2019 Reddy Vineyards Rose (750ml)$20.00
2017 Raptor Ridge Barrel Select Pinot Noir (750ml)$23.00
2017 William Chris Vineyards WANDERER Series - Italian Blend (750ml)$34.00
2018 CL Butaud "Papa Frenchy" Mouvedre (750ml)$18.00
Face Mask$10.00
Thank you everyone for the support and for purchasing or Wanderlust Wine Co. face mask!
Due to recent high demand, we are in production for more mask which should begin to arrive starting Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2 pm. In the meantime, you may place your order online so that we can have a set aside your mask(s) as they come in. At the moment we offer pick-up and we are available from 11 AM to 7 PM.
We can also ship for an additional $3, so if you’d like to opt for this deliver, please include the shipping fee of $3 under the tip section.
Cheers y’all!
See full menu

Location

610 N I-35

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paperboy

No reviews yet

Paperboy began as a food truck in 2016, and now operates as a brick and mortar restaurant built on the original food truck lot. We were born out of an effort to combine a passion for unsurpassed hospitality with delicious breakfast food & coffee. We offer a seasonal, curated menu with produce and dairy from local farms, bread, and pastries made in house, and a high-quality coffee and bar program.

Hajima

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Franklin Barbecue

No reviews yet

Austin, Texas y'all!
Currently accepting online only orders for curbside pickup.
We take online orders Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 am - 2 pm
*We do not currently offer dine in orders.
10% of our sales will go toward supporting the Southern Smoke - Austin Relief Fund.
You get to sit in your car while we bring the order out to you.

Hillside Farmacy

No reviews yet

Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner & brunch, pick up, contactless dine in or favor delivery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston