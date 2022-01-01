Go
Wang Gang Asian

We now deliver alcohol! Our entire wine list & select 6 packs & spirits! List growing!
Wang Gang is a modern Asian restaurant off the beaten path. We offer a blend of Chef created Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine at affordable prices. All of our meats and produce are fresh and hand cut in-house, and all of our sauces are our own recipes and made from scratch.

1035 Century Drive

Popular Items

General Wang Stir Fry$15.00
Clearly our take on the General Tso - but with real sauces scratch made, nothing out of a can = LOVE of this dish + the others.
Lo Mein$13.00
Drunken Fried Rice$14.00
Drunken Fried rice is spot on! Pictured on left, along with Glass Noodles.
Traditional Fried Rice
Traditional fried rice larger or small. Large is about 2lbs and small about 1.3lbs! Packed with flavor.
Vietnamese Spring Rolls$8.00
Hand rolled in house, minced chicken, hint of wood ear mushrooms, and glass noodles. Deep fried and delicious, with our sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.
Lettuce Wraps$9.00
Shareable or as a meal alone - the lettuce wraps are a crowd favorite!
Crab Rangoon$10.00
Handmade, real Phillips crab in this wonton wrapped roll.
(6) Potstickers$8.00
Pork Potstickers are a customer favorite. They are addicting!
Drunken Noodle$16.00
Easily our #1 seller by far! It is so insane, it tastes better the next day as the ' drunken' ingredients get a chance to really blend together. Google this stuff!
Traditional Rangoon$8.00
Hand made traditional rangoon made to order. Never frozen, you can taste the difference. Served with our house made sweet & sour sauce. No one does it better.
Location

1035 Century Drive

Edwardsville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
