Wantagh restaurants you'll love

Wantagh restaurants
Wantagh's top cuisines

American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Wantagh restaurants

Ole's Fajitas image

 

Ole's Fajitas

3357 Merrick Rd, Wantagh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BAJA TACO$5.00
Flour tortilla, cabbage slaw, salsa fresca, guacamole, roasted pineapple, sweet chili sauce with your choice of protein.
FAJITA BOWL$12.00
Rice, beans, fajita vegetables and your choice of protein, lettuce, salsa fresca, honey lime pickled onions - drizzled with sour cream, ranchito sauce and green sauce.
BASIC TACO$3.50
Simple, lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca with your choice of protein served on a hot flour tortilla.
More about Ole's Fajitas
Sunrise Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sunrise Diner

3201 Sunrise Highway, Wantagh

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CYO Burgers$12.95
Building your own Burger with all the options you want!
Grilled Cheese$10.95
Chicken Fingers$13.95
More about Sunrise Diner
Consumer pic

 

Jones Beach - Boardwalk Cafe

Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jones Beach - Boardwalk Cafe
Main pic

 

Jones Beach - Central Mall

Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jones Beach - Central Mall
Ridgewood Station Tavern image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ridgewood Station Tavern

3231 Sunrise Hwy, Wantagh

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Ridgewood Station Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

The Snug

1941 Wantagh Ave, Wantagh

No reviews yet
More about The Snug
Restaurant banner

 

Jones Beach - East Bath House

1 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh

No reviews yet
More about Jones Beach - East Bath House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wantagh

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Fajitas

