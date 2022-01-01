Go
The Winemaker's Grill at Wapato Point Cellars

Great Wine, Great Food, Great Friends.

200 S. Quetilquasoon Rd

Popular Items

House Caesar Salad$12.00
crisp romaine lettuce served with our zesty housemade Caesar dressing, housemade garlic croutons and fresh parmesan
Kids Chicken Strips$9.00
Wedge$10.00
iceburg wedge topped with red onion and tomato wedges, our special cracked pepper bleu cheese dressing and applewood-smoked bacon
SPINACH RICOTTA RAVIOLI WITH PUTTANESCA SAUCE (no substituitions on FAMILY STYLE Special)$13.00
spinach ricotta ravioli with puttanesca sauce made with tomato, capers, kalamata olives and onion and served with garlic bread
Family Special will be boxed together, FAMILY STYLE.
No Substitutions Please .
Prawn Linguine$27.00
fresh large prawns sautéed in our signature white wine cream sauce along with fresh basil, garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
Kids Burger$9.00
Chicken Piccata$26.00
a tender Panko and parmesan-breaded chicken breast sizzled to a perfect golden brown, drizzled with our signature creamy
citrus butter sauce and topped with capers
Prawn Skewers$27.00
six fresh large skewered prawns marinated in garlic, thyme, rosemary and olive oil then seasoned and grilled, served
with our signature creamy citrus butter sauce
Roasted Prime Rib$35.00
salt and cracked pepper crusted prime rib, slow roasted with an herb au jus and creamy horseradish
Chicken Marsala$26.00
grilled chicken breast topped with Marsala sauce featuring button mushrooms, shallots, thyme, demi-glace, Marsala wine and a splash of cream, served with
mashed red potatoes
Location

200 S. Quetilquasoon Rd

Manson WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
