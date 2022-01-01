Wapato restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Hoptown Wood-Fired Pizza
2560 DONALD, WAPATO
Popular items
Peachy Piglet
|$16.99
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Fontina Cheese, Jalapenos, Fresh Local Peaches, Prosciutto Parmesan Cheese, Garnished with fresh Basil and Hot Honey.
Hey Elote
|$13.49
Warm fire-kissed corn dip with chicken broth, lime, cholula, spices, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with Piety Flatbread strips.
HopDaddy
|$16.99
Our most popular! Garlic red sauce with three meats—italian sausage, pepperoni and bacon crumbles— and plenty of cheese, onion and tomato!
Wolf Den - 61 W Wapato Rd
61 West Wapato Road, Wapato
Popular items
Wolf burger
|$9.99
Single bacon cheese burger with mustart, relish, onion, pickles, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Den burger
|$10.99
Double bacon cheese burger with mustard, relish, pickles, onion, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Cub burger
|$9.50
Traditional hamburger with mustard, relish, onion, pickles, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Bella Brew Wapato - 220 W 1ST ST
220 W 1ST ST, WAPATO