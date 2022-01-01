Wapato restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Wapato restaurants

HOPTOWN image

PIZZA

Hoptown Wood-Fired Pizza

2560 DONALD, WAPATO

Avg 4.8 (269 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Peachy Piglet$16.99
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Fontina Cheese, Jalapenos, Fresh Local Peaches, Prosciutto Parmesan Cheese, Garnished with fresh Basil and Hot Honey.
Hey Elote$13.49
Warm fire-kissed corn dip with chicken broth, lime, cholula, spices, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with Piety Flatbread strips.
HopDaddy$16.99
Our most popular! Garlic red sauce with three meats—italian sausage, pepperoni and bacon crumbles— and plenty of cheese, onion and tomato!
More about Hoptown Wood-Fired Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Wolf Den - 61 W Wapato Rd

61 West Wapato Road, Wapato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wolf burger$9.99
Single bacon cheese burger with mustart, relish, onion, pickles, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Den burger$10.99
Double bacon cheese burger with mustard, relish, pickles, onion, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Cub burger$9.50
Traditional hamburger with mustard, relish, onion, pickles, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Wolf Den - 61 W Wapato Rd
Main pic

 

Bella Brew Wapato - 220 W 1ST ST

220 W 1ST ST, WAPATO

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Bella Brew Wapato - 220 W 1ST ST
