Cake in
Wappingers Falls
/
Wappingers Falls
/
Cake
Wappingers Falls restaurants that serve cake
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
The Green Bowl LLC
1485 Route 9D, Wappingers Falls
Avg 4.7
(95 reviews)
Dominican Cake Gluten Free
$5.00
More about The Green Bowl LLC
Maroon Girl Cuisine
1485 Route 9D, Wappingers Fall
No reviews yet
Johnny Cake 1pc
$0.75
More about Maroon Girl Cuisine
