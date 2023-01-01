Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Wappingers Falls

Go
Wappingers Falls restaurants
Toast

Wappingers Falls restaurants that serve cake

The Green Bowl image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

The Green Bowl LLC

1485 Route 9D, Wappingers Falls

Avg 4.7 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dominican Cake Gluten Free$5.00
More about The Green Bowl LLC
Consumer pic

 

Maroon Girl Cuisine

1485 Route 9D, Wappingers Fall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Johnny Cake 1pc$0.75
More about Maroon Girl Cuisine
Map

More near Wappingers Falls to explore

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Highland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1045 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston