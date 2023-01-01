Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Wappingers Falls

Wappingers Falls restaurants
Wappingers Falls restaurants that serve curry

@Lopburi Thai - 2646 E Main St

2646 E Main St, Wappingers Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry$15.95
More about @Lopburi Thai - 2646 E Main St
Maroon Girl Jamaican Restaurant

1485 Route 9D, Wappingers Fall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chicken$9.50
Authentic Jamaican Curry Chicken cooked with spice and rich gravy served with a side of steamed vegetables, fried plantains, a choice of plain rice or rice and peas.
Curry Tripe & Bean$13.50
Curried Tripe and Beans is a authentic Jamaican dish made using cow tripe and butter beans
Curry Goat$14.50
Authentic Jamaican Curry Goat cooked to the bone with rich gravy served with a side of steamed vegetables, fried plantains, a choice of plain rice or rice and peas.
More about Maroon Girl Jamaican Restaurant
