Curry in Wappingers Falls

@Lopburi Thai - 2646 E Main St
2646 E Main St, Wappingers Falls
|Green Curry
|$15.95
Maroon Girl Jamaican Restaurant
1485 Route 9D, Wappingers Fall
|Curry Chicken
|$9.50
Authentic Jamaican Curry Chicken cooked with spice and rich gravy served with a side of steamed vegetables, fried plantains, a choice of plain rice or rice and peas.
|Curry Tripe & Bean
|$13.50
Curried Tripe and Beans is a authentic Jamaican dish made using cow tripe and butter beans
|Curry Goat
|$14.50
Authentic Jamaican Curry Goat cooked to the bone with rich gravy served with a side of steamed vegetables, fried plantains, a choice of plain rice or rice and peas.