Go
Toast

Ward of Health

Come in and enjoy!

1233 North 3rd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Save a Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Don't be fooled by our proprietary blend of artichoke, hearts of palm, chickpeas & onions, we promise it's not crab meat! We top it off with vegan mayo and serve it on multigrain bun from Dave’s Killer Bread.
Crab Mac & Cheese$15.00
A Save A Crab Cake (an original blend of artichoke, hearts of palm, chickpeas & onions) laid upon a bed of Ward of Health’s classic plant-based Mac and cheese with hemp seed bread crumbs.
Shroomsteak$15.00
This sandwich is packed with thinly sliced Portabella Mushrooms, Red Onions, a garden of Bell Peppers, Plant-based Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Cashew Queso Sauce served in between an Amoroso’s roll.
Caution: Our Cashew Queso sauce contains cashews.
Triple Bean Dream Burger$12.00
Satisfy your taste buds with our signature 3 Bean Blend topped with guacamole, bell pepper, tomato & greens served on a multigrain bun from Dave’s Killer Bread.
Save a Crab Taco$8.00
Red and green cabbage, Brussels sprouts, mango salsa, WOH mini Save a Crab Cakes drizzle with remoulade and teriyaki.
Collard Green, Chickpea and Quinoa Soup$10.00
made with Mineral Broth and seasoned with Himalayan Pink Salt and fresh herbs.
Cauliflower Rice Stir Fry$15.00
Teriyaki glazed cauliflower rice, carrots, zucchini, squash, peppers, onions, brussel sprouts and portobello mushrooms.
Street Tacos$7.00
Walnut mushroom meat seasoned with house-made sofrito, shredded romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, mango salsa, guacamole, drizzled plant based cheese sauce and cashew queso on a flour or gluten-free corn tortilla.
Mac and Cheese$12.00
C-W$15.00
The “CW” is WOH’s crunch wrap style dish that includes Mushroom Walnut Meat, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Plum Tomatoes, Mango Salsa, Guacamole, WOH’s Cashew Queso and Plant-based Cheddar Cheese Sauces layered on top of a tostada and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
See full menu

Location

1233 North 3rd Street

Harrisburg PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar

No reviews yet

Honeybush Raw Smoothie bar provides health-conscious, organic smoothies, using raw ingredients for every individual's overall well-being and function with specific smoothies that aid the body with easily absorbable nutrients that contribute to wholeness and build defenses against diseases.

Capitol Burgerz

No reviews yet

Your local burger & brunch joint offering specialty smash style burgers, fresh cut fries, and twisted breakfast items. Join our community on Facebook and Instagram.
WE APPRECIATIATE ALL OF YOUR SUPPORT!

The Millworks

No reviews yet

Our mission here at the Millworks is a simple one: to create a regional destination which showcases Central Pennsylvania’s wonderful artistic talents as well as our region’s bountiful, sustainable agriculture. With our “hyper-local” approach, we look forward to being a part of Midtown Harrisburg’s renaissance, supporting local growers, local artists, and local businesses.

District Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston