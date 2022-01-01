Go
Ward's Berry Farm

Local sandwich and smoothie bar

SANDWICHES • FRUITS

614 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (539 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Sub$9.75
Mortadella, Spicy Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone cheese, Sweet Red Onion Relish, Hot Pepper Relish, Oil, Vinegar, Lettuce & Tomato.
Turkey Avocado Bacon Wrap$9.75
Turkey, Avocado Spread, Bacon, Mayonnaise, Lettuce & Tomato
Kid's Grilled Cheese$4.75
American Cheese on White Bread
Greek Wrap$8.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Black Olives & Greek Dressing
Ranchero$9.75
Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Melted Provolone with Homemade Smoked Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato.
Green Machine$4.75
Green Apple, Banana, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Spinach, Lime Juice
Arizona Chicken Wrap$9.75
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Oven-Roasted Turkey Club$9.75
Sliced Turkey with Bacon, Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
Classic Lays$1.00
1 oz single serve bag
Chicken Parmesan$11.75
Homemade Chicken Parmesan In our Homemade Marinara Sauce with Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

614 S Main St

Sharon MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
