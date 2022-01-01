Go
Warehouse Barbecue Co.

If you're looking for great barbecue and refreshing cocktails in a fun, modern, fast-paced environment then look no further than the Warehouse Barbecue Co. & Brewhouse! Don't foget us for all your catering needs!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

2818 N Court • $$

Avg 4.7 (735 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Piggy Poppers$12.50
Deep fried balls of mac n cheese & pulled pork topped w/ Hucks Heat!
Mac n Cheese$3.50
2 Meat Combo$18.00
Choose any 2 meats from the meat market, choice of 2 sides and Texas Toast.
Tenderloin 2.0$9.50
Tenderloin 2.0 or Open Faced Tenderloin
Pit Nachos$12.00
Queso, pit beans, jalapenos & choice of smoked meat piled high fried flour chips,and shredded cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.00
Wednesday: Warehouse Wings$0.75
3 Meat Combo$20.00
Choose any 3 meats from the meat market, choice of 2 sides and Texas Toast.
Fries$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2818 N Court

Ottumwa IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

