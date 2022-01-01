Go
Toast

Warehouse Live

Come in and enjoy!

813 St Emanuel St

No reviews yet

Location

813 St Emanuel St

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gotti's

No reviews yet

Food, Drinks and Vibe

King's Court Bar And Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tiny Champions

No reviews yet

Welcome to Tiny Champions! We are a fun place to hang with your buds and eat vegetables, pasta, pizza and of course ice cream. Things we love: fermentation, root beer, and playing with dough.

Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston