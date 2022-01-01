Go
Warm Waves Coffee House

Warm Waves started as coffee roasters out of our love for great coffee. After 3 years we felt lead to open a coffee house in our community to share our passion with others. We serve our fresh roasted coffees along with a handful of other delicious, healthy food items. Our coffee house is open for all to come and hang out and enjoy community together!

Avg 5 (14 reviews)

Danish
Dirty Chai Latte$5.50
Double Espresso + House Made Chai + Steamed Milk
London Fogg
Iced Latte$4.50
Latte$4.00
Doulbe Espresso + 10oz Steamed Milk
Spinach Quiche$6.95
Bagel
Fresh Baked Bagel
Iced Caramel Latte$5.00
Au Lait
Croissant
52A N Main St

Alpharetta GA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
