Warmack

SUSHI

1226 central ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)

Spring Rolls$7.00
YAKISOBA$14.00
stirfry egg noodle with cabbage, carrots and onions in a sweet and savory sauce
~ tribute to my mom ~
Tuna Poke Stacker$15.00
Ginger and Soy marinated diced Tuna, Shallots, Masago, Jalapeno, Mango, and Avocado stacked high. Served with crisp wontons.
DOUBLE FRIED CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
Served with your choice of lemon and sea salt, cilantro lime, Warmack style or Plain.
Gyudon Tenderloin Bowl$26.00
Marinated Beef Tenderloin served with Sautéed Onions, Shitake Mushrooms and Asparagus on a Bed of Sushi Rice.
Braised Pork Belly Bowl$18.00
Slow Braised Pork Belly, Vietnamese Slaw, Pickled Watermelon Served over a bed of Sushi Rice.
Vanilla Chai Apple Cobbler$12.00
Korean Short Ribs W/Kimchi$32.00
Dumplings$9.00
Your choice of Pork or Veggie Dumplings, Steamed and Seared.
CHAR SUI-SLOW COOKED PORK BELLY$16.00
Braised pork belly, green onions and hoisin with a side of vietnamese slaw
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1226 central ave

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
