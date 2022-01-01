Go
SouthSide

SouthSide is a new and exciting event and catering space brought to you by the Bynum Brothers.

1410 Mount Vernon St

Popular Items

Cajun Shrimp Deviled Eggs TG$10.95
Macaroni & Cheese Skillet$13.00
Our very cheesy mac & cheese serves 2-3.
Brown Sugar Pineapple Bread Pudding TG$6.95
Mango BBQ Salmon TG$23.95
6-7oz filet of Atlantic salmon, covered in a tropical mango glaze then oven-roasted to perfection. Entree served with garlicky green beans and mashed sweet potatoes . No substitutions. Additional sides may be purchased separately.
Smoked Turkey Collards & Cabbage TG$5.95
Lemon Pound Cake TG$6.95
Iron Skillet Fried Chicken TG$17.95
4 pieces (leg, thigh, wing & breast) served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions please.
Fried Carolina Catfish TG$17.95
Large filet of farm-raised catfish with cornmeal crust, deep fried and served with Cajun tartar sauce, garlicky green beans and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions please.
Honey Butter Cornbread TG$6.95
Famous Turkey Wings TG$17.95
Our slow-braised turkey wings (2 wings of approximately 1.5 lbs each) are one of our most popular items. We marinate them overnight with fresh rosemary, paprika, onions, and celery, then slowly cook them until the meat falls off the bone. Entree is served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions. Additional sides can be purchased separately.
Location

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
