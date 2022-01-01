Warminster restaurants you'll love

Must-try Warminster restaurants

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

460 W. Street Road, Warminster

Avg 4.6 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Wings
Fresh chicken wings with blue cheese or ranch and celery.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Served with Santucci sauce.
Personal Pizza 9"$10.00
Square pizza is 9 x 9 inches and cut into 4 slices.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Mike's York Street Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mike's York Street Bar & Grill

544 York Road, Warminster

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Onion Soup$8.00
a traditional favorite
Cheese Burger$10.00
Classic hand made patty cheeseburger cooked to your liking with multiple topping options. (Bacon Cheeseburger shown)
Served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles
Steak Bites$12.00
tenderloin pieces seasoned & sauteed, served with mesquite ranch dressing
More about Mike's York Street Bar & Grill
Blue Bar Co image

 

Blue Bar Co

119 York Rd, Warminster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Roll with Cheese$6.95
Hearty Pork (3 slices) on a toasted roll with American cheese. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00
50 pc Wings$62.50
Optional Blue Cheese Dressing & Vegetables
12 pc Wings$17.95
Optional Blue Cheese Dressing & Vegetables
More about Blue Bar Co
HG Bucks Bagels image

 

HG Bucks Bagels

1179 York Road, Warminster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Bagel$1.10
One loose bagel. Does not include cream cheese or other spreads.
Bagel W/Plain Cream Cheese$3.00
Egg Meat & Cheese Sandwich$5.75
More about HG Bucks Bagels
Bullard's American Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Bullard's American Cafe

547 York Rd, Warminster

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The All American$11.95
Two eggs, any style, with choice of Pancakes, French Toast or Waffle, and choice of meat.
Spanish Omelette$8.50
Sauteed onions and green peppers plus salsa
Avocado Toast$9.50
Poached eggs on your choice of toast with fresh avocado.
More about Bullard's American Cafe

