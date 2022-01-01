Warminster restaurants you'll love
Warminster's top cuisines
Must-try Warminster restaurants
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
460 W. Street Road, Warminster
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings
Fresh chicken wings with blue cheese or ranch and celery.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
Served with Santucci sauce.
|Personal Pizza 9"
|$10.00
Square pizza is 9 x 9 inches and cut into 4 slices.
More about Mike's York Street Bar & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mike's York Street Bar & Grill
544 York Road, Warminster
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$8.00
a traditional favorite
|Cheese Burger
|$10.00
Classic hand made patty cheeseburger cooked to your liking with multiple topping options. (Bacon Cheeseburger shown)
Served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles
|Steak Bites
|$12.00
tenderloin pieces seasoned & sauteed, served with mesquite ranch dressing
More about Blue Bar Co
Blue Bar Co
119 York Rd, Warminster
|Popular items
|Pork Roll with Cheese
|$6.95
Hearty Pork (3 slices) on a toasted roll with American cheese. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00
|50 pc Wings
|$62.50
Optional Blue Cheese Dressing & Vegetables
|12 pc Wings
|$17.95
Optional Blue Cheese Dressing & Vegetables
More about HG Bucks Bagels
HG Bucks Bagels
1179 York Road, Warminster
|Popular items
|Single Bagel
|$1.10
One loose bagel. Does not include cream cheese or other spreads.
|Bagel W/Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.00
|Egg Meat & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.75
More about Bullard's American Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Bullard's American Cafe
547 York Rd, Warminster
|Popular items
|The All American
|$11.95
Two eggs, any style, with choice of Pancakes, French Toast or Waffle, and choice of meat.
|Spanish Omelette
|$8.50
Sauteed onions and green peppers plus salsa
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
Poached eggs on your choice of toast with fresh avocado.