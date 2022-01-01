Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Warminster

Warminster restaurants
Toast

Warminster restaurants that serve cake

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

460 W. Street Road, Warminster

Avg 4.6 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Sweet and moist spice cake, full of cut carrots and toasted nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing.
Peanut Butter Explosion Cake$6.00
A chocolate candy bar bottom, topped with peanut butter ganache, chocolate mousse, and finished with chopped peanuts and peanut butter sauce.
Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.00
Fudge cake filled with chocolate mousse, dipped in chocolate ganache, and finished with chocolate flakes.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mike's York Street Bar & Grill

544 York Road, Warminster

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
homemade crab cake with lettuce tomato served on a toated le bus bun
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
Crab Cakes Entree$24.00
two homemade crab cakes, served with mixed green salad
More about Mike's York Street Bar & Grill

