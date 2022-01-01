Cake in Warminster
Warminster restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
460 W. Street Road, Warminster
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Sweet and moist spice cake, full of cut carrots and toasted nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing.
|Peanut Butter Explosion Cake
|$6.00
A chocolate candy bar bottom, topped with peanut butter ganache, chocolate mousse, and finished with chopped peanuts and peanut butter sauce.
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$6.00
Fudge cake filled with chocolate mousse, dipped in chocolate ganache, and finished with chocolate flakes.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mike's York Street Bar & Grill
544 York Road, Warminster
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.00
homemade crab cake with lettuce tomato served on a toated le bus bun
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
|Crab Cakes Entree
|$24.00
two homemade crab cakes, served with mixed green salad