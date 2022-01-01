Warner Robins restaurants you'll love
Pond
Pond
2407 Moody Rd., Warner Robins
Loaded Baked Potato
|Loaded Baked Potato
|$5.00
|Shrimp and Grits Single
|$17.89
|Beignets
|$8.00
Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins
Jailhouse Roll
|Jailhouse Roll
|$14.10
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheeseinside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.
|Crowd Surfer Roll
|$13.95
Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Axl Roll
|$13.00
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.
Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
794 Hwy 96, Bonaire
Japanese Bagel Roll
|Japanese Bagel Roll
|$7.30
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
|Volcano Roll
|$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Stoner's Pizza Joint
Stoner's Pizza Joint
1080 hwy 96, warner robbins
Stoner's Super Deal
|Stoner's Super Deal
|$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
|Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
3030 WATSON BLVD, WARNER ROBINS
Shawarma Bowl
|Shawarma Bowl
|$9.95
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and topped off with tahini sauce
|Seafood
|$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
|Falafel Bowl
|$9.95
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, pickles, turnips with falafel patties, and topped of with tahini sauce
Boba + Bites
Boba + Bites
915 Lakejoy Road, Warner Robins