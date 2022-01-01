California rolls in Warner Robins
Rock N Roll Sushi
3010 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
|Rainbow Roll
|$12.55
California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.
|Punk Rock Roll
|$14.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!
Rock N Roll Sushi
794 Hwy 96, Bonaire
|Axl Roll
|$13.00
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
|Thriller Roll
|$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.