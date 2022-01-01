Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Warner Robins

Warner Robins restaurants
Warner Robins restaurants that serve gyoza

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-007 - Warner Robins, GA

3010 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$8.95
Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-007 - Warner Robins, GA
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-005 - Bonaire, GA

794 Hwy 96, Bonaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$8.95
Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-005 - Bonaire, GA

