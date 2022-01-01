Salmon rolls in Warner Robins

Go
Warner Robins restaurants
Toast

Warner Robins restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

3010 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Rainbow Roll$12.55
California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.
Punk Rock Roll$14.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

794 Hwy 96, Bonaire

No reviews yet
Takeout
Axl Roll$13.00
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.35
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Warner Robins

Fried Rice

Tuna Rolls

Volcano Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

Filet Mignon

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Salmon

Map

More near Warner Robins to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Senoia

No reviews yet

Covington

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Locust Grove

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Griffin

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston