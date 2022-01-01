Go
Warpath Pizza & Pub

Warpath offers the absolute very best pizza in Round Rock TX. We specialize in fresh, healthy, all natural ingredients when preparing our pizzas.
We can customize any order for your party in our restaurant, or at your chosen location. We'll personalize your special occasion, and help create a tailored menu to enhance your dining experience.
Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (2939 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
(5) Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Caesar Salad$5.95
Classic Caesar Salad, with fresh cut hearts of romaine, seasoned croutons
and fresh shaved parmesan cheese. served with our house blend Caesar dressing.
16" BUILD A PIE$15.50
Buffalo Hot
10" BUILD A PIE$9.50
18" Eve of Destruction (MEAT LOVERS)$25.00
For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!!
Hand tossed to order pizza, with our homemade red sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.
18" BUILD A PIE$17.50
GLUTEN-FREE - 10"$8.95
Gluten Free Crust with Sauce, and Cheese.
12" BUILD A PIE$11.50
Ranch (Side)$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd

Round Rock TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
