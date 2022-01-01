Warpath Pizza & Pub

Warpath offers the absolute very best pizza in Round Rock TX. We specialize in fresh, healthy, all natural ingredients when preparing our pizzas.

We can customize any order for your party in our restaurant, or at your chosen location. We'll personalize your special occasion, and help create a tailored menu to enhance your dining experience.

Come on in and enjoy!



PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd • $$